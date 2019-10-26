|
Barbara Lee Myles August, 81, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of New Orleans, passed away peacefully at 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Franklin Street Church of Christ, 431 Franklin Street in Gretna. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Avenue in New Orleans.
She is survived by her sons, Nelson August Jr. and Michael August Sr.; daughters, Sandra A. Ball and Sheila L. August; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Curtis Myles Sr.; and sisters, Irene M. Holly, Druzella M. Williams, Vivian M. Watson, Rosetta M. Dickerson and Betty M. Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Jones; parents, Alex and Matilda LaGarde Myles; brothers, Eugene and Johnny Myles; sister, Rosalie Myles; paternal grandparents, Jessie and Irene Thomas Myles; and maternal grandparents, Julius Sr. and Charlotte Maryland LaGarde; and son-in-law, Edmond Ball.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019