Barbara Marguerite Boudreaux Ledet
1937 - 2020
Barbara Marguerite Boudreaux Ledet, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:08 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m. with burial following in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
*****We will be following COVID restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks will be required*****
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Linda L. Melancon and husband, Barry, Noreen L. Mott and husband, Roy, and Penny L. Marcel and husband, Jeffrey; son-in-law, Arthur Durocher, sister, Rosalie B. Duplantis; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren: 1 great-great-grandchild.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Norris Joseph Ledet; parents, Yancey Joseph and Bella Marie Galliano Boudreaux; daughter, Dianna L. Durocher; sisters, Genevieve B. Lafont, and Nell B. Hebert; grandchildren, Brandon Durocher and Heather Durocher.
Barbara was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society, bereavement community, and rosary community. She enjoyed traveling, and spending time with friends and family. Most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
NOV
30
Service
12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Memories & Condolences

November 26, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of your beautiful lady in your life. My sincere condolences.
Sandra Buquet- Baney
Family
November 25, 2020
I'm at a loss for words...My prayers to all of you that you find comfort. Nanny is with Uncle Norris. She has found her peace. Love you all
Phylly Dunton
Family
