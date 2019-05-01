Barbara Marie Klingman Prosperie, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was a native of Montegut and a resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial following in church cemetery.



Barbara is survived by her husband of 55 years, Louis H. Prosperie Jr.; daughters, Michele Martin (Greg), and Monique Naquin (Chad); son-in-law, Todd Bourg; brother, Louis Klingman, Jr. (Judy); sisters, Gina K. Cox (James), and Beatrice K. Fitzgibbons (Tim); sister-in-law, Arlene Klingman; grandchildren, Megan Mollere (Terriel Jr.), Grant and Matthew Martin, Luke, Grayson, and Chloe Naquin; and great-grandson, Hal Mollere.



Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Bourg; parents, Louis and Irene Hebert Klingman; brother, Henry J. Klingman; and in-laws, Louis Sr. and Bessie D. Prosperie.



Barbara was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society, Eucharistic Minister, and Montegut Homemakers Club, where she was an instrumental part of the success of the Montegut Homemakers Cookbook. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, working in her flower beds, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.