Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Barbara Mollere Obituary
Barbara Mollere departed this life on Monday, April 6, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, LA. She was 72, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Napoleonville. A private graveside service will be held at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Napoleonville.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Elphage Mollere; son, Travis Mollere; step-son, Ryan Jacobs; daughter, Kimberly Johnson; sisters, Grace Ross (Martin, Sr.) and Gail James (Lloyd, Sr.); five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Julia Adams; brother, Lloyd Adams; and sisters, Doris Patterson, Eula Coleman and Linda Burdis.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
