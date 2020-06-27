Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Barbara T. Landry, 72, who passed away on June 24, 2020.



Fr. Steve LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.



A private burial will take place in St. Basil Catholic Cemetery.



Mrs. Barbara, a resident of Houma, was the daughter of the late Nollis Trahan and the former Florence Simon. A graduate of Crowley High School, class of 1965, she promptly married her high school sweetheart, Edward, and they began their life together. Barbara was a teller for First National Bank of Houma and then Whitney Bank, retiring after over 30 years. The recipient of multiple awards, she was a diligent and hard-working employee, taking great pride in her work. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, helping in whatever ways she was able. Barbara loved bowling, outplaying her husband on quite a few occasions! She loved cooking and trying new recipes for her family and friends, always refining her skills in the kitchen. A loving mother, wife, daughter and sister, Barbara will be dearly missed by all.



She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edward Landry, Jr.; son, Jeffrey Landry; mother, Florence Trahan; brother, Daniel Trahan; and sister, Connie Trahan.



She was preceded in death by her father, Nollis J. Trahan.



The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.



Pallbearers will be her family and friends.



Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, La., is in charge of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store