|
|
Barbara A. Verdin, 65, lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on Nov. 7, 2019. She loved being a mother, wife and grandmother. She enjoyed her days watching her soap operas and painting. She will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the funeral home.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Verdin; her daughters Rebecca (Douglas) Faciane, Kristy Verdin, Reva Verdin, Chelsea Verdin, and Felicia (Andy) Cook; sons Christopher and Alexsander Verdin; brother Elrick Foret; sister Patricia Pitre; grandchildren Thomas, Cody, Taylor, Faith, Hope, Ev'ee, Jane, Kourtlyn and Jude; and great-grandchild Kai.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wilmis Foret and mother, Lillian Foret; brothers Norris, Morris, Harold and Pierre Foret; sister Rita Foret; and great-grandchild Ja'Myri (a.k.a Jam)
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019