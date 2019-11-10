Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA
Barbara Verdin Obituary
Barbara A. Verdin, 65, lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on Nov. 7, 2019. She loved being a mother, wife and grandmother. She enjoyed her days watching her soap operas and painting. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the funeral home.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Verdin; her daughters Rebecca (Douglas) Faciane, Kristy Verdin, Reva Verdin, Chelsea Verdin, and Felicia (Andy) Cook; sons Christopher and Alexsander Verdin; brother Elrick Foret; sister Patricia Pitre; grandchildren Thomas, Cody, Taylor, Faith, Hope, Ev'ee, Jane, Kourtlyn and Jude; and great-grandchild Kai.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilmis Foret and mother, Lillian Foret; brothers Norris, Morris, Harold and Pierre Foret; sister Rita Foret; and great-grandchild Ja'Myri (a.k.a Jam)

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
