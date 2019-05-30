Barry Anthony Aucoin Sr., age 85, a native and resident of Bourg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with military honors being held from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, June 3 at St. Ann Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., burial will follow at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Charlene Falgout Aucoin; sons, Barry Aucoin Jr. and wife Jan, and Joey Aucoin and wife Lee; daughters, Dyana Smart and husband, Chris, and Amy Aucoin and husband Michael "Mike" Prymula; brother Roy Aucoin Jr. and wife, Patricia; sister Linda Kay Hutchinson and husband, Larry; brother-in-law Sonny Falgout; sisters-in-law Gayle Falgout, Gaynell Harwell and Linda Hebert; grandchildren, Evan Aucoin, Erica Aucoin, Wyatt Aucoin, Robin Aucoin, Rachel Smart, and Charlotte Prymula; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Aucoin Sr and Louella "Pat" LeCompte Aucoin; son, Mark Anthony Aucoin; brother, Jerry Aucoin; sister, Judith Lirette; and sister-in-law, Joan Falgout.



Barry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew him. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 1st Airborne Battle Group, 327th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division – The Screaming Eagles. He retired as a production foreman for Texaco after 40 years. He was also a Texaco Retiree member.



Barry was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping and working with his hands, and had a beautiful singing voice; most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was especially proud of his Cajun French heritage.



His family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner for the care and compassion that they showed Barry and his family.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 30 to May 31, 2019