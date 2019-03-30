Barry "Pee-Tee" Anthony Vizier, 56, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home. He was a native of Galliano and a resident of Houma.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Remembrance of Life Service for Pee-Tee will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with services concluding afterward. The family will hold a private burial on a later date in Holy Rosary Catholic Church in LaRose.

Barry is survived by his loving mother, Eulin Blanchard Vizier; brother, Carl and wife, Bonnie Charpentier Vizier; sisters, Janice Trosclair and friend, Sterling Trosclair, Ramona Romero and husband, Ricky, and Christine Hartman and husband, Michael; nieces and nephews, Scotty, Kayra and fiancé, Maggie, Adam Trosclair and fiancé, Jill, Carl Vizier Jr. and fiancé, Connie, Katie Mix, Vincent and Chloe Hartman, and Aydon Theriot; and 17 grand-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Adam Vizier; and sister, Regina Vizier.

Barry loved the outdoors and spending time shrimping, fishing and trawling. He also enjoyed wood carving, and collecting model cars. He loved his family dearly and if you were a friend you were family.

Barry had a generous heart and would help anybody in need. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him; never forgotten and always forever loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.