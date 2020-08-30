1/1
Barry James Songy
1950 - 2020
Barry James Songy Sr., age 70, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 8:30 until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 12 noon, with burial following in St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery.

Barry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosemary Pellegrin Songy; sons, Barry J. Songy Jr. and wife Tammy Pizzolato Songy, Andrew J. Songy, Sr. and wife Jada Bertrand Songy and Eugene "Gene" M. Songy and wife, Victoria Soileau Songy; daughter Laura S. Meyer and husband Jay Meyer; and grandchildren, Cullen W. Songy, Kaitlyn E. Oeser, Avery Q. Songy, Andrew J. Songy, Jr., Emma L. Songy, Jean Luke Songy, Henry M. Songy, James M. Songy, Mallory A. Meyer and Madelyn A. Meyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Robert Sr. and Josephine Malbrough Songy; and brother, Stanley R. Songy Jr.

Barry was the owner of Songy Sporting Goods for 27 years. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, CCA, and NRA. He was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He always had a positive attitude, never met a stranger, and had an infectious personality that always lit up the room. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

The Songy family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at CIS and TGMC for their excellent care over the years.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Houma Today from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
08:30 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

August 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Mr Barry was such a gentleman . May he rest in peace.
Brenda And Dan Gray
Friend
August 29, 2020
So sorry to hear about Barry. Barry was a very special person who I spent many hours visiting with at the soccer field or dropping by the store to talk about hunting and fishing. Barry was always good for an interesting hunting or fishing story. I know you the family will miss Barry greatly and although I have not seen Barry in a while I certainly was fortunate to have had him as a friend. Prayers from the Rainwater’s to all of you.
Art Rainwater
Friend
August 29, 2020
He always had an amazing smile on his face and the best hugs to give when we would see him during family gatherings❤may he look over me and the boys as we grow
madeline chauvin
Family
August 29, 2020
Prayers for the entire Songy family. Sid & I we’re friends with Barry for many yrs. prior to Sid’s death. I remember Barry as a funny, caring, friendly , & personable man. May the beautiful memories help to heal his family. RIP Barry.
Sue DeRoche
August 29, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend
Charles and Sally Bruno
Friend
August 29, 2020
Barry gave such love & humor to everyone he knew. He will be greatly missed!
Linda Pettigrew
Friend
August 29, 2020
Rosemary and Family, I was saddened to hear of Barry’s passing. You all are in my prayers.
Corliss Falgout Chambers
Friend
August 29, 2020
Raymond and Anna Hi el
Friend
August 29, 2020
Dear Rosemary and family,
May your faith comfort and strengthen you.
Cynthia L Martin
August 29, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend
Paul Rossi
Friend
August 29, 2020
Thank you for the kindness you have shown to my son Justin over the past three years at your store. You certainly set a wonderful example of working hard for my son. God bless you.
Cheri Whatley
Friend
August 29, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
August 29, 2020
Condolences to the Songy family. Barry started as a customer and I the salesman 20years ago. That relationship grew into a friendship. That was the person he was. Loved talking about the outdoors and family. Barry you will be missed. Friends always. Gerald Gaspard. God Bless the Songy Family!
Gerald Gaspard
Friend
August 29, 2020
Sending sincere condolences to the Songy family. Mr. Songy was a "gem" of a gentleman! May he rest in heavenly peace.
Joey & Kim Soileau
Friend
August 29, 2020
Mr. Barry,

I will never forget the memories our families shared together growing up. Soccer tournaments, golf tournaments and pedro at your house. You were like a second dad to me and many others growing up. Our family is going to miss you. Rest in Peace Mr. Barry.
Matt Williamson
Friend
August 29, 2020
Barry, you were always a friend to everyone and took time to talk with people, may you Rest In Peace
Kirby Verret
Friend
August 29, 2020
Mr. Songy was a wonderful supporter of conservation and the protecting our "Sportsman's Paradise." All the organizations he supported lost a true friend. God Bless the Songy family.
Bob Dew
Friend
August 29, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. We remember him always with a ready smile and ever ready joke. We will keep you all in our prayers and hearts.
Margaret and Jason Liner
Family
