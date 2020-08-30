Barry James Songy Sr., age 70, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 8:30 until 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 12 noon, with burial following in St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery.



Barry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosemary Pellegrin Songy; sons, Barry J. Songy Jr. and wife Tammy Pizzolato Songy, Andrew J. Songy, Sr. and wife Jada Bertrand Songy and Eugene "Gene" M. Songy and wife, Victoria Soileau Songy; daughter Laura S. Meyer and husband Jay Meyer; and grandchildren, Cullen W. Songy, Kaitlyn E. Oeser, Avery Q. Songy, Andrew J. Songy, Jr., Emma L. Songy, Jean Luke Songy, Henry M. Songy, James M. Songy, Mallory A. Meyer and Madelyn A. Meyer.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Robert Sr. and Josephine Malbrough Songy; and brother, Stanley R. Songy Jr.



Barry was the owner of Songy Sporting Goods for 27 years. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, CCA, and NRA. He was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He always had a positive attitude, never met a stranger, and had an infectious personality that always lit up the room. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.



The Songy family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at CIS and TGMC for their excellent care over the years.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.







