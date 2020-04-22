Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Barry Trahan
Barry James Trahan


1966 - 2020
Barry James Trahan Obituary
Barry James Trahan, age 53, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 7:26 p.m. He was a native and resident of Houma.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Barry is survived by his companion, Shantel M. Tanner; children, Brittnie M. Trahan and companion, Christopher Ganaway, Desmond J. Trosclair, Meah A. Trahan and companion, Trent Hendon, and Edward "Eddie" J. Trahan; sisters, Tina M. Hebert, and Patti A. Lafont and husband, Jules; grandchildren, Liam M. Ganaway and Khyzer J. Hendon; and mothers of his children, Frances "Dee Dee" Higginbotham and Vonda Billiot.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward James and Lorena Marie Fonseca Trahan; sister, Sherri L. LeBouef; and brother-in-law, Chanley Hebert.

Barry was a tugboat captain for Smith Marine Towing in Morgan City. He was a loving companion, father and grandfather. He was a hardworking man and gave his all to all of his loved ones. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, going to concerts, watching football, and most of all having seafood boils with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
