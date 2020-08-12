1/1
Barry Joseph Matherne
Barry Joseph Matherne, 57, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to service time at 1:30 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home - West Park in Gray.

Barry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Effie Faye Matherne; son, Cody John Matherne; and brothers, Mark Matherne (Cindy), and Randy Matherne (Angie).

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Avet Rogers; and grandparents, O.J. and Jewel Avet, Edward and Marie Matherne.

He worked for 27 years in construction with Chet Morrison Contractors. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray, LA.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
