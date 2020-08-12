Barry Joseph Matherne, 57, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to service time at 1:30 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home - West Park in Gray.



Barry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Effie Faye Matherne; son, Cody John Matherne; and brothers, Mark Matherne (Cindy), and Randy Matherne (Angie).



He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Avet Rogers; and grandparents, O.J. and Jewel Avet, Edward and Marie Matherne.



He worked for 27 years in construction with Chet Morrison Contractors. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray, LA.





