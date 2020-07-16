Barry Jude Neal, 72, a native of Lake Barre, La., and a resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home in Gray. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at First Baptist Church of Houma, followed by a religious service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon Neal; sons, Robert Neal, Shae Neal, Chad Neal, Brock Champagne, Chad Champagne, and Paul Champagne; daughter, Sherry Hughes; brother, David Neal; sisters, Julie Orrick, Abby Pellegrin; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Winnie and Clifford Neal and Arthur Luke; son, Jason Neal; daughter, Wendy Nunez; and grandchild, Zachary Nunez.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to assist with funeral expenses.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store