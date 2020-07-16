1/1
Barry Jude Neal
Barry Jude Neal, 72, a native of Lake Barre, La., and a resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home in Gray. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at First Baptist Church of Houma, followed by a religious service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Neal; sons, Robert Neal, Shae Neal, Chad Neal, Brock Champagne, Chad Champagne, and Paul Champagne; daughter, Sherry Hughes; brother, David Neal; sisters, Julie Orrick, Abby Pellegrin; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winnie and Clifford Neal and Arthur Luke; son, Jason Neal; daughter, Wendy Nunez; and grandchild, Zachary Nunez.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to assist with funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
