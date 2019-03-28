|
Barry Lee Johnson, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, passed away peacefully at 11:35 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at St. James Baptist Church, 6319 S. Bayou Black Drive. in Gibson, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Barry Lee Jones (Stephanie); mother, Velina Matthews Johnson; brothers, Herbert Johnson, Payton Johnson Sr., Conis Johnson, Henry Johnson, Horace Johnson (Betty), and Raynard Johnson; and sisters, Gwendolyn Johnson, Zenobia Thomas (Henry), Zeboria Short (Glenn Sr.), and Beverly Ortiz (Anibal).
He was preceded in death by his father, William Herbert Johnson; brother, Michael James Johnson; sister, Gerry Lee Johnson; paternal grandparents, Earl Sr. and Zenobia Hannibal Johnson; and maternal grandparents, Andrew and Ella Cross Matthews.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019