Beatrice B. Robertson, 82, a native of St. Martinville and a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in Morristown Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband, Randolph Robertson Jr.; sons, Nelson, Donald and Felton Robertson; daughters, Catherine Stuart, Jeanette Vital, Tracy Jefferson, Necola, Demetrius, and Shantel Robertson; brothers, Adam, Melton and Sidney Bourda; sisters, Sarah Pete, Agnes, Anna, Irene, Alice and Antonio Bourda; and a host of grandchildren and other relatives in friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Agnes Bourda; sons, Ernest, Steve, Richard, Earl, Jason, and Donnie Robertson; daughter, Lisa Robertson; brothers, Tonie, Willis and Joseph Bourda; and sisters, Dora and Alberta Bourda.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 11 to July 12, 2019