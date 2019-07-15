Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice B. Robertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice B. Robertson Obituary
Beatrice B. Robertson, 82, a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial will follow in Morristown Cemetery.

Beatrice leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband, Randolph Robertson Jr.; sons, Nelson, Donald and Felton Robertson, and Randolph Robertson III; daughters, Catherine Stuart, Jeanette Vital, Tracy Jefferson, Necola, Demetrius Shantel and Beatrice Robertson; brothers, Adam, Melton and Sidney Bourda; sisters, Sarah Pete, Agnes, Anna, Irene, Alice and Antonio Bourda; and numerous other grandchildren, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Agnes Bourda; sons, Ernest, Steve, Richard, Earl, Jason, and Donnie Robertson; daughter, Lisa Robertson; brothers, Tonie, Willis, and Joseph Bourda; and sisters, Dora and Alberta Bourda.

Arrangements by Kennedy Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.