Beatrice B. Robertson, 82, a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial will follow in Morristown Cemetery.
Beatrice leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband, Randolph Robertson Jr.; sons, Nelson, Donald and Felton Robertson, and Randolph Robertson III; daughters, Catherine Stuart, Jeanette Vital, Tracy Jefferson, Necola, Demetrius Shantel and Beatrice Robertson; brothers, Adam, Melton and Sidney Bourda; sisters, Sarah Pete, Agnes, Anna, Irene, Alice and Antonio Bourda; and numerous other grandchildren, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Agnes Bourda; sons, Ernest, Steve, Richard, Earl, Jason, and Donnie Robertson; daughter, Lisa Robertson; brothers, Tonie, Willis, and Joseph Bourda; and sisters, Dora and Alberta Bourda.
Arrangements by Kennedy Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 15 to July 16, 2019