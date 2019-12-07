|
Beatrice Crosby Curole, 88, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday Dec. 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m., with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Windell Curole (Julie) and Kindall Curole; daughters Sheila Curole, Lisa Paige (Obie) and Deedra Wing (Don); grandchildren Raine and Alex Curole, Blake Lee (Kristy), Craig LeBlanc, Tissie Blanchard (Jackie) and Brad Williams; great-grandchildren Trinity Mauel (Hunter), Trey Gallagher, Tyler and Tayln Lee, Janae', Brechen, Ryder, and Carrigan LeBlanc, Kennedy, Jack and Kandace Blanchard; and sisters Myrna Griffin and Kathleen Cheramie.
She was preceded in death by her husband; David L. Curole; grandson Hank Lee; parents Webb and Cedonia Crosby; brothers Lindberg and Vinton Crosby; and sisters Pearl Eymard and Elma St. Pierre Toups.
She was a devoted Catholic, a dedicated matriarch, a collector of cookbooks and lived by the words, "If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything."
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of South Lafouche and her sitters, especially Sharon McLuckie, for their loving care and compassion.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019