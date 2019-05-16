|
Beatrice Matthews, age 98, a native and resident of Houma, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 146 Banks St. in Houma.
Beatrice is survived by her daughter, Valerie Harding; niece Priscilla Sims; and sister Mrs. Hazel M. Boykin.
She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, Priscilla Cooks and Joseph Matthews; brothers Cleveland, Clifford, Johnny, Robert and Clarence Matthews; and sisters Sadie M. Theriot and Lillian M. Fitch.
Beatrice was a lifelong member of Residence Baptist Church, where she served as a deaconess.
Burial will immediately follow funeral services at Union Benevolent Cemetery on Larry St. in Houma.
Gertrude-Geddes Willis Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019