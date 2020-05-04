|
|
Beatrice Plaisance Foret Haydel, 91, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 3, 2020. Due to current regulations a private graveside service will be held at Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.
Beatrice is survived by her children, Susan Foret Caillouet, Milton Foret, and Peggy Foret; grandson, Chad Toups and wife Melanie; and great-grandsons, Jacob Toups, William Toups and Benjamin Toups.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Norris Foret, Sr.; and second husband, Joseph Haydel; son, Norris Foret Jr.; parents, Camile and Pamela Sevin Plaisance; and siblings, Lucille P. Boudreaux, Lucia P. Pichoff, Linda P. Hicks, Jeanne P. Gray, Cecile P. Ledet, Wilson Plaisance, Whitney Plaisance and Wallace Plaisance.
She had a delightful smile, a fierce love for her family and loved word puzzles especially Scrabble.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the care and compassion given to her by St. Catherine's Hospice and the nurses and staff of Audubon Heath and Rehab.
Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 4 to May 5, 2020