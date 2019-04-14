|
Beatrice Robichaux Colwort, 99, a native of Montegut and resident of Houma, passed into the spirit world on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:37 p.m.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m., at Annunziata Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Montegut.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald Colwort and James H. Colwort Jr.; two grandchildren, Thomas Colwort and Jamie Montz and husband Matthew; and two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Nicholas Montz.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James H. Colwort Sr.; son, Richard Colwort; parents, Aurelie Martin Robichaux and Alice Lapeyrouse Robichaux; sisters, Mildred R. Pellegrin Simoneaux and Sue Robichaux Barker; and two grandsons, Thomas Gerard Colwort and Michael Anthony V. Colwort.
She was employed 20+ years in the early period of Terrebonne General Medical Center. She especially treasured the time she worked in the lab as a medical transcriptionist for the pathologist, Dr. Nothacher, and later as a clerk in the Medicare and Medical Records Departments. As an elementary and high school student, she mastered and enjoyed playing the cornet in the school bands. She was an excellent cook, loved to travel and dance, liked to keep abreast of current events in the news and to tell stories about her life and the genealogy of her ancestors.
The family would like to give a special acknowledgment to her wonderful nieces, Linda Porche and Johanna Chmiel, for all their love and support they have shown throughout the years.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019