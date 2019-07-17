|
|
Beatrice Yolanda Sosa, 26, of Houma, passed away on July 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19, with the service to start at 1 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her companion, Chris Samanie; mother, Prisila Echeverria; siblings, Roberto Ramos, Antonio Ramos, Cristina Ramos, Gabriel Echeverria and Giovani Echeverria; grandmother, Sylvia Sosa; one niece; and numerous nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hugo Sosa; and grandmother, Maria Torres.
She was a very outgoing and compassionate person who would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019