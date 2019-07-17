Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Sosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Yolanda Sosa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Yolanda Sosa Obituary
Beatrice Yolanda Sosa, 26, of Houma, passed away on July 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19, with the service to start at 1 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her companion, Chris Samanie; mother, Prisila Echeverria; siblings, Roberto Ramos, Antonio Ramos, Cristina Ramos, Gabriel Echeverria and Giovani Echeverria; grandmother, Sylvia Sosa; one niece; and numerous nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Hugo Sosa; and grandmother, Maria Torres.

She was a very outgoing and compassionate person who would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now