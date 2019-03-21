Home

Beau James Blanchard, owner and operator of Torres Heating and Cooling, 29, a native of Labadieville, and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on March 19, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the religious services at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at St. Philomena Church in Labadieville. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Beau is survived by his father, Terry Blanchard; and mother, Tammy Cazenave Williams; brother, Jake Williams; sisters, Alexa Williams and Rylee Williams; and nephew, Owen Williams.

He is also survived by his grandmothers, Frances Blanchard and Myrtice Cazenave.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Thomas Blanchard Sr., and Paul K. Cazenave; and godfather, Eddie Blanchard Sr.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
