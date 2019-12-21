|
Beau Joseph Rodrigue, 22, left us to go home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday, Dec. 23 at Living Word Church in Schriever. Memorial service to be held at 11 a.m., with a private burial to be held at a later date.
Beau is survived by his father, Elijah Rodrigue (Nicole Mollere); mother, Karly Rodrigue (Neil Wythe); brothers, Keil and L.J. Rodrigue; sisters, Iris Rodrigue, Brittany and Brooklyn Short; grandmother, Charlene Rodrigue; grandfather, Paul Rodrigue (Velma); great-grandmother, Lorita Rodrigue; aunts, Kayla, Brittney, Jolié, Sarah, Kasi, Jamie; uncles, Joshua, Micheal; great-aunts, Rita, Laura, Susan, Kathy; great-uncle, Paul Cortez (Marie); godmothers "nannies", Cynthia Cortez and Angie Boudreaux; cousins, Daphene, Destiny, Jacob, Lita, Katie, Andrew, Jared, Karla, Derek, P IV, Drew, Hailey, Lindsey, Marsha, Rowdy and Jake; and dear loved ones, Kelsey Pierre, Savannah, Serenity and Missy; and numerous friends and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dale and Loretta Rodrigue; great-grandparents, Phillip and Ella Mae Cortez and Jenelle and Charles Theriot; great-grandfather, Rodney Rodrigue, Sr.; great-uncles, James Boudreaux, Rodney Rodrigue, Elvis Cortez; great-aunts, Rhonda Rodrigue, Janet Loupe; and his canine companion, Meathead.
Please keep Beau in your heart always; there is no beauty without him.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
