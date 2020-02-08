|
Beldina "Miss Bell" Williams, 75, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10:38 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at New Zion Baptist Church, 263 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Fredrick Williams Sr. (Sharon) and Gary Williams Sr. (Jackie); daughter, Gina Bolden (Earl); 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Rynell Rutledge (Robin); sister Davene Rutledge; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Rutledge and Hattie Mae Williams; paternal grandparents, Van, Sr. and Bertha Gaino Rutledge; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Pearly Baytop Williams; brother Jerry Rutledge; and sisters Melvina Williams, Sylvia Richardson and Dorothy Ann Smith.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020