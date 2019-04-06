|
Belinda Ann Barilleaux, 55, a native of Raceland and a resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday. Burial will be at a later date.
She is survived by her son, Douglas Bourg, Jr.; daughters, Brandy Bourg, Shelly Bourg and Marie Earls; grandchildren, Dylan, Bre'Azia, Mark Jr., Annalasia an Kae'Lynn; brother, Leon Barilleaux, Jr. and sisters, Theresa Landry and Suzanne Stevens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Sr. and Annalee Barilleaux and brothers, Tommy and Jeffrey Barilleaux.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Apr. 6, 2019