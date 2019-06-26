|
A Catholic funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Bella Theresa Marie Dantin (née Guilbeau), 88, who passed away Saturday, June 22 in Pensacola, Fla.
Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on June 29 from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
Deacon Art Bakeler will officiate.
Bella was born in Golden Meadow, where she lived until the age of 37. The adventure of her life was to live abroad from 1968-1985 with her husband and children in Portuguese West Africa, Brazil, the Philippines, India, Germany and the Netherlands. Following her years abroad, Bella was a 30-year resident of Lafayette and was a parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church.
Bella is survived by her four children, Theresa Urness and her husband Michael, of Fredericksburg, Iowa, Patricia Blair and her husband Chas, of Cypress, Texas, Mitchel Dantin and his wife Julia, of Cantonment, Fla. and Anna Sinha and her husband Ajay, of Alexandria, Virginia; her six grandchildren, Ryan Urness and his wife, Jennifer, Jonathan Urness, Alicia Dantin, Alex Dantin, Renee Glover and Caroline Blair; her two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Alyssa Urness; her brothers, Larry Guilbeau and his wife Jenny, of Lockport and Jeffrey Guilbeau and his wife Linda, of Shreveport; one sister, Yvonne Joseph of Lockport and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Joseph Dantin; her parents, Jeffrey Theodule Guilbeau, Sr., and Benicia Civinia Terrebonne; and four brothers, Nolan Joseph, Roy Philip, Jeffrey Theodule, Jr. and Raleigh Joseph Guilbeau.
Pallbearers will be Michael Urness, Ryan Urness, Jonathan Urness, Chas Blair, Alex Dantin and Ajay Sinha.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 26 to June 28, 2019