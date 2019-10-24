|
Benita A. "Beady" Washington departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at University Medical Center in New Orleans. She was 59, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux and from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Moses Baptist Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery.
Benita is survived by her son, Michael Washington (Latasha); daughter Pam Washington (Oliver); her twin sister, Junita (Wanda) Hawkins, sisters Gwendolyn Daggs, Vanessa Smith and Thelma Brown; brothers Jonathan Smith and Carlton Cayette; 10 grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delores and Willie Davis; and brother, Edward Davis.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019