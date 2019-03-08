Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Benjamin Vidrine
Benjamin "Ben" Allen Vidrine, age 36, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a native of Lafayette.
Visitation and Mass of Christian burial was held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary. Benjamin was laid to rest the church cemetery.
Ben is survived by his devoted companion, Alexandra Revell; parents, Herbert J. Vidrine, Alma Rutledge Vidrine; sons, Asa and David Vidrine; daughter, Jayden Vidrine; brother, Keith Howard Vidrine; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ben has been reunited with his sister in heaven, Callie Lea Vidrine.
Ben was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed cooking. He loved his family dearly and leaves a beautiful legacy behind. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
