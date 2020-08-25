Benjamin Guidroz, 67, a resident of Raceland peacefully this life on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.



Burial was private.



He leaves to cherish his memories, his brother, Donald Guidroz; sisters, Donna Hadley and Lynn Wheller; godchild, Windy Guidroz; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Nellie and Wallace Guidroz Sr.; brothers, Wallace Guidroz Jr. and Melvin Guidroz Sr.; and sisters, Marion Smith, Joyce McDowell and Annette Guidroz.



Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



