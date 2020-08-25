1/1
Benjamin Guidroz
Benjamin Guidroz, 67, a resident of Raceland peacefully this life on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Burial was private.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his brother, Donald Guidroz; sisters, Donna Hadley and Lynn Wheller; godchild, Windy Guidroz; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nellie and Wallace Guidroz Sr.; brothers, Wallace Guidroz Jr. and Melvin Guidroz Sr.; and sisters, Marion Smith, Joyce McDowell and Annette Guidroz.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
