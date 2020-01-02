Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin J. Hodge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin J. Hodge Obituary
Benjamin J. "Benton" Hodge, 77, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off and will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Davis (SaSha) Hodge; granddaughter, Sadi Robichaux; and sisters, Sorita H. Johnson and Jane H. Rousse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Alzina Bruce Hodge; brothers, Joseph Hodge and Freddie Hodge; and sisters, Regina Pitre and Edoria Bourg.

Benton served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family.

Arrangements by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -