Benjamin J. "Benton" Hodge, 77, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off and will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Davis (SaSha) Hodge; granddaughter, Sadi Robichaux; and sisters, Sorita H. Johnson and Jane H. Rousse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Alzina Bruce Hodge; brothers, Joseph Hodge and Freddie Hodge; and sisters, Regina Pitre and Edoria Bourg.
Benton served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family.
Arrangements by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020