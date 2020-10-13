Benjamin Verdin

Terrebonne Parish - Benjamin Verdin, 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 9:09 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Verdin, Sr. (Casey); daughter, Tanya Verdin; three grandchildren; brothers, Clyde, Joseph, Bernard and Vernon Verdin; and sisters, Stephanie and Barbara Verdin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry, Sr. and Helen Ringold Verdin; brothers, Perry, Jr., Claude, Brian, Micheal and Stephen Verdin; and sister, Cassandra Verdin.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store