Bennie Sue Leslie, 80, of Houma, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019. Visitation will be held at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, with the service to start at 1 p.m.
Private burial will be held at a later date in Broussard Cemetery in Fannett, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Leslie; sons, Darwin Curry (Karla), Carl E. Leslie (Rebecca), and Timmy Leslie (Debbie); daughters, Sheri Boudreau (David) and Clarissa Austin; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Charlene Rathdurn and Edie Whidtington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Willie Adams; brother, Ken Adams; and sisters, Dorothy and Pat.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019