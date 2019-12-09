Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Bennie Leslie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bennie Sue Leslie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bennie Sue Leslie Obituary
Bennie Sue Leslie, 80, of Houma, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019. Visitation will be held at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, with the service to start at 1 p.m.

Private burial will be held at a later date in Broussard Cemetery in Fannett, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Leslie; sons, Darwin Curry (Karla), Carl E. Leslie (Rebecca), and Timmy Leslie (Debbie); daughters, Sheri Boudreau (David) and Clarissa Austin; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Charlene Rathdurn and Edie Whidtington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Willie Adams; brother, Ken Adams; and sisters, Dorothy and Pat.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -