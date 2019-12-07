|
Bernadette Webre Breaux, 85 a native of Vacherie and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral services Sunday, Dec. 8, at Falgout Funeral Homes of Houma. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., with burial at Cross Church Cemetery.
Bernadette is survived by her children, Royal (Chris) Young Jr. and Pat (Eric) Plaisance; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; brothers Robert (Iris) Webre and George (Carolyn) Webre; and sisters Clara Clavijo and Linda Falgoust.
Bernadette was preceded in death by her husband, Enes Breaux; parents Teleran Webre and Jeanie Granier Webre; daughters Gayle Young Roy and Angela Young Blanchard; grandchildren Nicole Bergeron and Dwight Bergeron; brothers Paul (Nell) Webre and Sydney (Florence) Webre; sister Dorothy Webre Boquet; and great-grandchild Julian Price.
Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
