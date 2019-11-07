|
|
Bernadine Williams, a former Assumption Parish Sheriff Department Crossing Guard departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Carrington Place in Baton Rouge. She was 72, a native and resident of Belle Rose.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Burial at First Israel Baptist Church cemetery in Belle Rose.
Bernadine is survived by her son, Rickey Williams (Sharon) of Killeen, Texas; daughters, Loleathia, and Latasha Williams of Baton Rouge; brother, Clifton Williams (Connie) of Donaldsonville; Sister-in-law, Agnes W. Williams; goddaughter, Kimberly D. Williams; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Abe Williams; brothers, Abe Jr. and Alex Williams; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019