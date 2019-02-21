Home

Bernard Calloway Obituary
Bernard Calloway, 79, a native and resident of Gibson, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. A visitation in his honor will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Rd. in Houma. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in Oak Forest Cemetery.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Claradell Calloway; sons, Douglas Calloway and Glenn Calloway; brothers, Robert Lee Matthews, Lionell Matthews (Rose), Clarence Short Jr. (Lucille) and Sterling Short (Joan); sisters, Emeida Henry, Vella Stewart, Lillie Williams (Sidney) and Rose Waters (Calvin); and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora Calloway, Jessie Matthews and Clarence Short, Sr.; brothers, Leroy Short, Rennarh Short, Lee Andrew Short Sr., John Neal Short and Chester Short; and sisters, Emeldine Short, Cedonia Chapman, Lucille Sneeze and Yvonne Boykin.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
