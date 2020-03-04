Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Bernard Daigle
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Bernard Joseph Daigle

Bernard Joseph Daigle Obituary
Bernard Joseph Daigle, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home with his loving wife at his side. Bernard was born in Amelia and a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Friday, March 6 beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Joan Acosta Daigle; daughters Pamela Daigle, Bonnie Fanguy, Bambi Wilson and husband Tony Wilson, Kelly McDonald and husband Tim McDonald; grandchildren Tara Daigre, Kylee Fanguy, Toni Fanguy, Clay Chauvin, Casey Chauvin, Lyndsey Chauvin, Katelyn Daigle, Jade Marcel, Jesse Wilson and Kayla Hazleton; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; brother Tommy Daigle; and sisters Ruth Giroir, Dot Louviere and Pat Theriot.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Jeanette Arceneaux Daigle; daughter Donna Daigle Trotter; great-granddaughter Bethany Chauvin; sister Helen Fabregas, and son-in-law Tony Fanguy.

Loving, caring, compassionate and devout Catholic are just a few words to describe Bernard. He was blessed with a large family. His wife was the apple of his eye and his daughters were blessed to have a wonderful man in their life they called Dad. He enjoyed going to the fishing camp with his wife, traveling, football and spending time with his family watching Saints and LSU games. Bernard worked for Schlumberger with over 35 years of service until his retirement. Bernard was a parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He loved working at the church after his retirement. He was also an original member of the Knights of Columbus with St. Anthony Catholic Church. Above all, the love for his family equaled the love he had for the Lord. Bernard now rests in the arms of his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

A special thank you to Terry Daigre, his godson for the love and care at a time of need.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
