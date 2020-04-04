|
|
Bernardine White Miles, 78, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Miles, Jr.; sons, Lee, III., Timothy and Donald Miles (Vicki); daughters, Sylvia Ruffin (Claudell), Rose Joseph (James), Bernadette, and Melissa and Angela Miles; 27 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers, James, Joseph, Jr., Napoleon and Roland White; sisters, Sadie W. Dennis, Betty W. Ray and Mary Ann W. Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her son, Frederick "Buck" Miles; parents, Joseph, Sr. and Albertha Prevost White; brothers, Charles White; sister, Gwendolyn White; and grandparents, Levi and Sadie Page White, and Charlie and Mary Porche White.
In an effort to comply with all federal, state and local government regulations no public funeral services will be conducted. A private burial will be conducted in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020