Bernice "Susie" Gautreaux Marie, age 96, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 11:18 p.m. She was a native and resident of Chauvin.
A private visitation was held.
Bernice is survived by her son, Gustave "Gusto" A. (Sandra) Marie Jr.; daughter, Inga Marie Boudreaux; brothers, Rollin Gautreaux and Nolin Gautreaux; grandchildren, Sabra (Kelly) Boudreaux, Susan (Ken) Holmes, Robert Boudreaux, Michael (Ashley) Boudreaux, Francie (Casey) Marie Desormeaux, Gustave "Butch" (Jenny) Marie III, Kyle (Danielle) Marie, Tony (Sara) Marie, JoLee Marie, and Cheri' (Chris) Corbin; great-grandchildren, Geoffrey Boudreaux, Emily Boudreaux, Stephanie Boudreaux, Johnathan (Rachel) Holmes, Taylor (Ashley) Holmes, Jules Desormeaux, Gustave "Anthony" (Anna) Marie IV, Matt Marie, Samantha Marie, Harper Marie, Hayden Marie, Zoe Marie, Justin Marie, Austin Marie, Gage Alleman, Simon Pellegrin II, Jai Marie, Jason Corbin, Grant Corbin, and Lathe Corbin; and great-great-grandchildren, Todd Holmes, Annabelle Holmes, Mason Corbin and Savannah Marie.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Gustave Anthony Marie Sr.; parents, Neville Gautreaux and Justilia Dupre Gautreaux; daughter, Susie Marie; sisters, Lucille (Alvin) Sevin, Lucia (Francis) Avet, and Florence (John Sr.) Vegas; sister-in-law, Ophelia and Elaine Gautreaux; granddaughter, Elizabeth Mary Boudreaux; and great-granddaughter, Rebecca Nicole Boudreaux.
Bernice was a loving wife, mother and maw-maw. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. She was a beautiful hard working woman. She was the co-owner of the Harbor Light Inn in Cocodrie for over 30 years. She was a lifetime member of both the VFW Women's Auxiliary Post 9608 and the American Legion Post 380. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, fishing and especially DANCING with her husband.
Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020