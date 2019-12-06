|
|
Bernice Josephine Labit Pontiff, age 94, passed away peacefully with Reggie at her side at 10:55 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and St. Frances de Sales Cathedral on Monday, Dec. 9, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Louis Cemetery in Bayou Blue.
Bernice is survived by her sons, Junius C. Pontiff Jr., and Reggie A. Pontiff and wife, Laura; grandchildren, Kimberly Shaw, Wendy Rodriguez, Erica Pontiff, Jason Pontiff, Alison Arceneaux, Matthew Vice and Madison Pontiff; and sister, Dolores Deroche.
Hewas preceded in death by her husband, Junius Charles Pontiff Sr.; parents, Francois and Matilda Babin Labit; daughter, Peggy P. Vice and husband, Dickie; brother, Magnus Labit; and sisters, Edrith Toups, Mildred Labit and Dottie Champagne.
Bernice was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Ladies Auxiliary, and was a Eucharistic minister. She was a retired employee of TG&Y. She loved cooking and watching people enjoy her food. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all whose heart's she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019