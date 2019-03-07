|
Bernice "Gram" Thomas Harris departed this life Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 68, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux and from 8 a.m. until religious services at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Moses Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery.
Bernice is survived by her daughters, Bridget and Denise Harris; sons, Clifford Jr., Jordan Harris and Jarvis Wagner; sisters, Betty Thomas, Geraldine Woods and Mary Harris (Richard); brothers, Louis Jr., Irvin, Gerald (Wilhelmina) and Michael Thomas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mable Smith-Thomas and Louis Thomas Sr.; and ex-husband, Clifford E. Harris Sr.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019