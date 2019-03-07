Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Bernice Thomas Harris

Bernice Thomas Harris Obituary
Bernice "Gram" Thomas Harris departed this life Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 68, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux and from 8 a.m. until religious services at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Moses Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery.

Bernice is survived by her daughters, Bridget and Denise Harris; sons, Clifford Jr., Jordan Harris and Jarvis Wagner; sisters, Betty Thomas, Geraldine Woods and Mary Harris (Richard); brothers, Louis Jr., Irvin, Gerald (Wilhelmina) and Michael Thomas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mable Smith-Thomas and Louis Thomas Sr.; and ex-husband, Clifford E. Harris Sr.

Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
