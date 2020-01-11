Home

Bertha Bourgeois Plaisance Obituary
Bertha Bourgeois Plaisance, 75, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Hilary Mausoleum in Raceland.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey James Plaisance; daughters, Debbie Plaisance Rotolo (Jacques) and Sandie Plaisance Dufrene (Chris); daughter-in-law, Nicole Bergeron Plaisance; grandchildren, Andrew, Allison, Katie, Derrek and Sara; great-grandchildren, Elliott and Eleanor; and sister, Lillian Bergeron.

She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Plaisance; parents, Thompson and Eugenie Babin Bourgeois; and brother, Ernest Bourgeois.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
