Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
For more information about
Bertha Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of God
129 Samuel St
Houma, LA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of God
129 Samuel St
Houma, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Brown


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Brown Obituary
Bertha Brown a native of Terrebonne and Resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17, at Church of God, 129 Samuel Street in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery in Houma.

Bertha is survived by her children, Elesther Charleston and Geraldine Parker; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Charleston.

Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -