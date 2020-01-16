|
|
Bertha Brown a native of Terrebonne and Resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17, at Church of God, 129 Samuel Street in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery in Houma.
Bertha is survived by her children, Elesther Charleston and Geraldine Parker; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Charleston.
Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020