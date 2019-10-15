|
|
Bertha "Sis" F. Pellegrin, 88, of Chauvin, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow St. Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Brian Pellegrin and wife, Robbie; daughter, Patty Waddell and husband, Clay; grandsons, Lee Pellegrin, Wesley Pellegrin and wife, Dian, and Jack Melvin "Trey" Pierce III; granddaughters, Julie Pellegrin and husband, Tom Hicks, Gretchen Pellegrin, and husband, Carl Reinhardt, and Jill Sandridge and husband, Jimmy; great-grandchildren, Gretchen and Parker Duplantis, Caroline and Robbie Reinhardt, Jack and Max Pellegrin, Rosalie and Juliet Sandridge; and sisters, Velma Dehart and Bella Sevin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Anthony Pellegrin; daughter, Jill Ann Pellegrin; parents, Toussaint and Wyonna Foret; and brothers, Brownell, Percy, Lovey, Arron, Russell, Melvin and Eldon Foret.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Haven.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019