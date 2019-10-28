|
|
Bertha Gravois Belanger passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, after a long and brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She leaves behind her loving husband and best friend of 37 years, Dr. Kenneth James Belanger.
She is also survived by her son, Michael James Belanger; daughter, Amanda "Mandy" Belanger LaCerte; and two cherished granddaughters, Ava Blair LaCerte and Margaret Lucille LaCerte.
Bertha loved to play tennis, pickle ball, Mah Jong, solve puzzles, and was a courageous volunteer for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). She loved to travel with her husband, go antiquing and play with her granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Francois Gravois and Alice Steib Gravois; brother, Andrew Steib Gravois; and unborn grandson, James Edgar LaCerte.
She will be missed deeply by her friends and family and will be remembered for her bravery and ability to bring everyone together.
Services will be held beginning at 10 a.m. with a memorial funeral mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Cletus Catholic Church in Gretna.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bertha's memory to PanCAN by calling 877-435-8650 or visiting www.pancan.org.
Arrangements are by Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019