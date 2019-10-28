Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Catholic Church
Gretna, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cletus Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Belanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Gravois Belanger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Gravois Belanger Obituary
Bertha Gravois Belanger passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, after a long and brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She leaves behind her loving husband and best friend of 37 years, Dr. Kenneth James Belanger.

She is also survived by her son, Michael James Belanger; daughter, Amanda "Mandy" Belanger LaCerte; and two cherished granddaughters, Ava Blair LaCerte and Margaret Lucille LaCerte.

Bertha loved to play tennis, pickle ball, Mah Jong, solve puzzles, and was a courageous volunteer for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). She loved to travel with her husband, go antiquing and play with her granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Francois Gravois and Alice Steib Gravois; brother, Andrew Steib Gravois; and unborn grandson, James Edgar LaCerte.

She will be missed deeply by her friends and family and will be remembered for her bravery and ability to bring everyone together.

Services will be held beginning at 10 a.m. with a memorial funeral mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Cletus Catholic Church in Gretna.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bertha's memory to PanCAN by calling 877-435-8650 or visiting www.pancan.org.

Arrangements are by Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now