Berwick Joseph "Sam" Olivier Jr.
Berwick "Sam" Joseph Olivier Jr.
Houma - Berwick "Sam" Joseph Olivier Jr., 88, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 8:31am. Berwick was a native of Bourg, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend services at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bourg, LA on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am. Burial will follow services in Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery in Houma, LA.
Berwick is survived by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Regina Crochet Olivier; children, Renwick Olivier and wife Brenda, Merritt Olivier and wife Darlene, Sandra Olivier, Lynette Olivier Verdin and husband J.R.; sisters, Gloria O. Cooper, Bobbie O. Steib and husband Mark, Vivian O. Rodrigue and husband Mac; grandchildren, Rene', Brent, Bruce, Eric, James, Phillip, Crystal, Angel, Eileen, Jada, Nicholas and Ricky; great grandchildren, Corbin, Kami, Benjamin, Colby, K.J., Alexis, Trinity, Dustin, Meagan, Kalie, Hayden, Emma, Kameron, Kloe, Christopher, Noah, Lilly, Alyssa, Josie, Dradyn, Isabella, Aubrey; and four loving great-great grandchildren.
Berwick is preceded in death by his parents, Berwick Olivier Sr. and Theresa Detiveaux Olivier; sisters, Emelda Haydel, Laudist Sass, Ursula Gilchrist, Loris Dupre; infant brother Olivier; grand-daughter, Celeste Authement.
Berwick was a hard worker throughout his life. He worked and dedicated his services to Union Oil for over thirty years. Berwick loved the farm life and raised cattle, grew sugar cane and bailed hay; but most especially his big family BBQ's in Grand Bois.
Berwick proudly serviced his country in the United States Army. He served his community in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Bourg Lions Club.
Berwick will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. His life will live on in their stories and memories. He will never be forgotten; but always loved by the lives he touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Berwick Olivier.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
