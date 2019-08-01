Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Resources
More Obituaries for Berwick Lagarde Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berwick Lagarde Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Berwick Lagarde Sr. Obituary
Berwick "Butch" Lagarde Sr. entered into eternal rest at Tulane Medical Center on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the age of 70. He was a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of New Orleans.

Butch, as he was affectionately known to family and friends was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired after 20 years of service as a machinist with North and Grumman Shipyard (formerly Avondale).

He is the beloved husband of Dianne M. Lagarde; devoted father of Monique L. Hills, Berwick Lagarde Jr., Antione Freeman Lagarde, and Jasmine Marie Lagarde; loving grandfather of Monicha Hills, Charles Hills Jr. and the late Angel Lagarde; son of the late Julius Lagarde Sr. and Julia VanBuren Lagarde; brother of Marvin (Barbara) LaGarde of Davenport, IA; Eugene H. Lagarde, Robert Lagarde, Julius Lagarde III, all of Houma; Geraldine L. Griffin of Morgan City; Ethel L. Griffin, Juanita Collins, Charlotte, (Joseph) Thompson, Gail LaGarde, and Iona Lagarde all of Houma; and the late Junius, Antoine, Coretha and Mary Ann Lagarde; brother-in-law of Jacquelyne (Johnell) Davis; and uncle of the late Paula Lagarde, Marvet Watts, Johnny Griffin Jr., and Jody Lagarde.

Berwick is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Greater Providence Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Greater Providence Baptist Church, 623 Newton St., New Orleans. Rev. Lionel Hester, officiating.

Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. until service time at the church.

Interment will take at Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA.

Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berwick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now