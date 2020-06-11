Berwick Louis Lagarde Jr., age 74, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on June 6, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in Houma. Due to CDC regulations, there will be limited seating and face mask is required at all time while in building. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Ranch Cemetery.



Berwick is survived by his children, Anita (Mckinley) Burks and Denise (Reginald) Fowler; brother, Bernard (Annette) Lagarde; and sisters Cora Lee (Gerald) Smith, Doris Anderson, Lydia Lagarde and Donna Rainey.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Berwick, Sr. and Hilda Steward Lagarde; and grandparents, Albert and Cora Smith



Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



