Bess Louise Whatley Frye passed away June 4, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born in Jena, La. on Oct. 27, 1941, to a large, loving family, she graduated from Jena High School. Bess trained as a secretary and had many interesting jobs over the years, working for NASA for a time while living in New Orleans, and started at the Postal Service as a secretary to the Postmaster. She eventually retired from the Postal Service as a postmaster, herself.
Bess married in 1962 David M. Smith, who was also from Jena. They had two children, Lisa and Kenneth. She later married the love of her life, William (Bill) Frye in 1991, on New Year's Day and it was a grand party. She loved to have a good time and she and Bill had 29 years of great times together. She had a love for Mardi Gras and she so enjoyed her time riding with the Krewe of Cleopatra in Houma.
Bess was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Steve Whatley and Florence Whatley; her sister Clarice Cowart; her brother Charlie Whatley; and her sister Vida Ruth Allbritton. Those left to mourn her loss are her husband William Frye; her daughter Lisa Smith Jawahar; her son Kenneth Smith; her stepdaughter Missy Ben-Yehoshua and her husband Phineas; and her stepson Danny Frye and wife Kelly.
She had many grandchildren whom she loved fiercely, Dylan Zepeda and his wife Ashley Edwards, Eleanor Jawahar, Bianca Tipton and her husband Sean; and their sweet baby girl Aria, Ryan, Liam and Collin Frye.
Bess had expressed her wish to be cremated and to have no service, which her family is honoring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org, or to your local Humane Society.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.