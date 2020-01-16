Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
108 Brule, Rd
Labadieville, LA
Rosary
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
108 Brule Rd
Labadieville, LA
Bessie (Dupaty) Joseph Obituary
Bessie Dupaty Joseph, 81, a native of Belle Rose and resident of Napoleonville, departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and at St. Philomena Catholic Church, 108 Brule Road in Labadieville, from 9 a.m. to recitation of the rosary at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 18, followed by Mass of Christian Burial in the church cemetery.

Bessie is survived by her daughter, Nedra Robins (Tony); granddaughters, Briauna, Kearston and Alyssa; great-grandson, Khalil; six sisters; three brothers; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Joseph; parents, Ruth and Gilbert Dupaty; two brothers; and one sister.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
