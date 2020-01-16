|
Bessie Dupaty Joseph, 81, a native of Belle Rose and resident of Napoleonville, departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and at St. Philomena Catholic Church, 108 Brule Road in Labadieville, from 9 a.m. to recitation of the rosary at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 18, followed by Mass of Christian Burial in the church cemetery.
Bessie is survived by her daughter, Nedra Robins (Tony); granddaughters, Briauna, Kearston and Alyssa; great-grandson, Khalil; six sisters; three brothers; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Joseph; parents, Ruth and Gilbert Dupaty; two brothers; and one sister.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020