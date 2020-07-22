1/1
Bessie Kenny Clark
Bessie Kenny Clark, 77, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:51 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Christ Missionary Baptist Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Robinson, Connie Davis (Joe) and Glinda Redmond; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Ross, Rickey Smith, Larry Smith (Lillie) and Gregory Smith (Sharon); and sisters, Brenda Washington, Rosemary Castle, Linda Brumfield and Gail Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Clark; former husband, James Robinson; grandson, Laronce Parker; parents, Earl and Bessie Smith Kenny; brothers, Earl Kenny, Jr., Michael and Bertrand Smith; sisters, Dorothy and Betty Kenny, and Darlene Smith; paternal grandparents, Townsend and Priscilla Kenny; and maternal grandparents, Calvin and Algretta Smith.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
08:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
JUL
24
Funeral
10:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
